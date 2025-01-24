Nabe’s first legal pot dispensary opens

Bay Ridge’s first legal marijuana shop, Kaya Bliss Dispensary, opened Jan. 7.



The new business has been a source of controversy. In July 2024, lawmakers, community leaders and residents protested outside the building and said it’s not a good place for a dispensary.

Also last year, Community Board 10 voted against the location, saying it was too close to schools and churches.

However, the NYS Office of Cannabis Management later approved the site.

“My colleagues and I pushed back against the location of this cannabis dispensary during the summer,” said Assemblyman Michael Tannousis. “Unfortunately, the Office of Cannabis Management disregarded our concerns. As a reminder, this cannabis supermarket is legally permissible in an area where there are five nearby schools and two nearby houses of worship (totaling 8,000 students). It is a clear perspective of how out of touch our state government is when concerns of children’s safety are ignored.”

Kaya Bliss co-owner Edgar Kleydman. Photo courtesy of Kaya Bliss Instagram

Under New York State law, no cannabis dispensary shall be located on the same road and within 200 feet of the entrance to a house of worship or 500 feet of the entrance to a school.

Kaya Bliss is less than 500 feet from a day care center that is not considered a school.



Co-owner Edgar Kleydman told News 12 the opening was successful and the shop is safe.

“No child can ever come in here,” he told the outlet. “We scan IDs. If you don’t have an ID, you can’t come in here even if you’re my age.”