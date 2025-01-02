Polar Bear Plunge brings fun, cold for thousands of participants

Brrrr! On New Year’s Day, people, as always, were ringing in the new year with a famous Brooklyn tradition.

Cold temperatures didn’t stop a huge crowd from participating in the 122nd Annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year’s Day Plunge.

Starting at 11 a.m., more than 4,000 people braved the weather and ran into the waters off the Atlantic Ocean. The celebratory event included attendees dressed up in costumes such as the Grinch and a bottle of hot sauce, as well as music and dancing.

“The event was, as always, an exhilarating way to welcome in the New Year,” Cindy Vourderis, marketing, events and public relations manager for the Alliance for Coney Island, told this paper.

“Over 4,000 plungers came together to celebrate in classic Coney Island style, braving the frigid waters with unmatched excitement and energy. Thanks to their incredible enthusiasm, we raised more than $130,000 for local nonprofits, making this year’s plunge not only memorable but truly meaningful,” said Vourderis, who was also the event’s organizer.

Revelers enter the cold water during the annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in New York. Photos by AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is the oldest winter bathing organization in the United States.

All funds raised from donations made by participants will benefit various nonprofit programs in the Coney Island community, such as the Coney Island YMCA’s after-school programs for low-income children; The New York Aquarium’s Seascape Program aimed at restoring marine species and protecting New York waters, and more.

During the day, participants got into the spirit of the tradition.

“It felt great,” Daniel Eckman said. “We hadn’t registered in advance, just showed up and jumped in. I had no idea that many people would be there, but even in that crowd, we ran into several friends. It was an invigorating way to start the new year.”

“Jumping into the cold water shocks the system,” said Hannah Simpson, who took the plunge for the third time. “It’s a reminder that as I start 2025 off as my most authentic self, a proud transgender and Jewish woman surrounded by dear friends, that there are still those in captivity, closeted around their queerness or literally held hostage in tunnels. May I shiver, yet never become numb to others’ suffering this year.”



Even politicians were in the mix, as mayoral candidate and City Comptroller Brad Lander participated.



“Diving into the New Year with one of #NYC’s oldest, coldest, and boldest traditions: the Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge,” he wrote on X, accompanied by a video posted of him running into the water. “Let’s build a better New York City in 2025 — one that is safer and more affordable, but keeps alive all the crazy traditions that make this the greatest city on earth.”

Many of those who partook in the event hung out at well-known Coney Island venues, such as Ruby’s Bar, afterward.

“What a phenomenal plunge,” Ruby’s posted on Facebook. “Bravo to all of those who froze their butts off for a good cause! THANK YOU for showing up for the Coney community today AND for making all of 2024 truly memorable!”