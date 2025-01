A two-alarm fire destroyed a home on 20th Avenue and Bay 25th Street Jan. 12.

The blaze started at 4:15 p.m. on the porch outside the 2½-story building and 106 firefighters extinguished the flames in an hour. No one was injured.

Firefighters battle the blaze in Gravesend. Images via Google Maps

The cause of the fire is to be determined.