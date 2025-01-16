Radio personality Joe Causi gets Live Nation award

Legendary radio personality Joe Causi, who was raised in Bensonhurst and graduated from P.S. 212, Lady Deborah Moody School and Lafayette H.S., was recently given a Live Nation lifetime achievement award for his decades as the voice of New York radio. He was also cited for continuing to help keep disco, rock, doo-wop and freestyle music alive.

“Brooklyn’s Own” Joe Causi. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Causi, known as “Brooklyn’s Own,” has worked at KTU 92 AM, KTU 103.5 FM, MIX 102.7 FM, SiriusXM and WCBS 101.1 FM. He received the achievement award from Brian Rosenberg and Sal Abitello during the Dec. 28 Long Island Night Fever Concert at the Westbury Theater.

Joe Causi receives his lifetime achievement award. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., is a multinational company founded in 2010 as a result of the merger between Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

***

The horrendous attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans by a deranged terrorist who drove a pickup truck into a crowd, killing 15 people and injuring 57 others as they were getting ready for New Year’s Eve, was a sober reminder to my wife Janet and I. A few years ago, we spent three days in the French Quarter, staying at the Sheraton Hotel on Canal Street, and spent many hours on Bourbon Street, shopping, taking pictures, listening to live jazz and eating in one of the local restaurants.

Bourbon Street at night. Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

***

We’re coming off a three-week publisher’s holiday hiatus, so we weren’t able to give follow-up coverage of the magnificent Christmas Spectacular held by St. Patrick’s Church and the St. Pattrick’s Catholic Academy.

Santa Claus waves.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

“You better watch out!”

Holly and Dolly.

Fireworks at the Christmas Spectacular.



First, all the academy classes sang Christmas carols in the school auditorium. This was followed by a festive street fair on Fourth Avenue between 96th and 97th streets which included a fireworks display and a visit from Jolly Old St. Nick, who arrived in a carriage sleigh pulled by two beautiful 8-year-old-mares, Holly and Dolly. St. Patrick’s pastor Rev. Brian Dowd emceed the event.

***

The Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee lost one of its longest-serving members with the recent passing of civic leader Basil Capetanakis.