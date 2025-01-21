Relay For Life gets moving for new year

Relay For Life of Brooklyn took its first lap of the year on Seventh Avenue and 86th Street Jan. 11.

The group raises money for the American Cancer Society and shows support for cancer survivors and those still fighting the disease, while also remembering loved ones who died.

“We’ve been doing this for quite a few years,” said event leader and cancer survivor Elaine Delaney. “Everyone gets out on the first Saturday of the year promoting Relay For Life. This event goes on across our nation and other countries. In fact, we had a few other of them post videos, which was wonderful.”

Relay For Life of Brooklyn kicks off the 2025 season. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Schools that participated in the lap included P.S. 176, P.S. 186, P.S. 200 and M.S. 407. Murphy, the group’s dog mascot, also took part.

Some people who couldn’t attend filmed videos of themselves taking a lap to show their support.

Last summer, Relay for Life of Brooklyn hosted its 26th annual fundraising walk at the Parkville Youth Organization ballfield, raising $98,000 for the American Cancer Society.