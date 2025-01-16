Tigers end season with All Star finish  

Five seniors of the Fort Hamilton Tigers football team concluded their final game of the season at the 2024 Reilly Senior Classic All Star Game at Old Boys High Field this past December. For the second year in a row, Tiger quarterback Aidan Farley led the PSAL’s Division 3A in all three passing categories, collecting awards for the most passing yardage (1,328), the most completions (88) and the most passing touchdowns (19).

Fort Hamilton’s Aidan Farley was the PSAL Division 3A’s top quarterback, winning all three 2024 passing awards for the second straight season.

A big contributor to Farley’s success this season was August Porter, who was the Division 3A top receiver with 30 receptions for 468 yards. As a four-year varsity player, Porter played both offense and defense and was the master of the improbable catch. On defense, outside linebacker Tim “The Tackle Man” Tan led the Tigers in tackles and also played offensive guard for the second half the season as a replacement.

Fort Hamilton coach Dan Perez presented August Porter his award as the 2024 PSAL’s Division 3A top receiver.

Sharing the offensive line with Tan was Syed Qasim, who anchored the offense as a leader at center over the past two seasons. Also, Omer Elzayat played on defense at cornerback this year and raised his game to make this season’s all star team