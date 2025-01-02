Tommaso says farewell on New Year’s Eve

Tommaso, the Italian restaurant at 1464 86th St., will close its doors for good after a final New Year’s Eve party.

“We are saddened to announce that our last day in business will be December 31st,” the owners said on Facebook. “Thank you for all of your support over the last 55 years. We will miss you all.”

Restaurant founder Thomas Verdillo. Photos courtesy of Tommaso Facebook page

Tommaso was founded by Thomas Verdillo, who died in December 2020 at age 77. Along with its food, the eatery was known for its live opera music.

“Tom had a special way of making all his customers feel as if they were family, “ the restaurant’s Facebook page said after his death. “He was immensely talented in both cooking and singing.”