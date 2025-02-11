Arcade looks for extra life to avoid closure

The game isn’t over yet.

Brooklyn Games and Arcade, 6120 Fourth Ave., has fallen on hard financial times, but the store is looking to receive a try again option from its customers.

The store, which opened in 2021, sells retro games and holds arcade tournaments. Owner Esteban Sosa said that rising costs of operation and rent may force him to close.

However, a GoFundMe was set up to try to keep it open.

The customers describe the store as a second home. Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Games and Arcade

“Our space has become a second home for many of our regular customers,” Sosa told this paper. “And they want to save our place and keep the doors open. Everyone is helping out by donating or helping to spread the word. We will keep fighting to keep the doors open. Thank you to all our supporters.”

As of Jan. 23, the site had raised $3,463 through 54 donations.

“The BVG&A has touched the lives of many people, and we want to give everyone that has offered their help a space to do so through this GoFundMe,” the site says.

To visit the donation page, check out https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-brooklyn-games-and-arcade-alive.