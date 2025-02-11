Cops arrest two subway joyride suspects

Police arrested two teenagers for allegedly being part of a group of six that broke into an R train in the 36th Street station and took it for a joyride Jan. 25.

A 17-year-old male was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was hit with the same charges along with possession of burglary tools.

The train was not in service when the suspects broke in, cops said. According to the New York Post, the group rode at around 30 mph on active lines. They also broke glass panels on the train’s camera.

“Breaking into and moving subway cars is dangerous, illegal, and will not be tolerated,” said NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow following the arrests. “We thank the NYPD for capturing these perpetrators who not only put their own lives at risk but also riders and transit workers. Those hooligan games cannot happen, and that’s why we’ve stepped up security at key transit locations and are actively exploring new technologies to prevent access and control of the operator’s cab, including biometric verification.”