Cops seek six who took joyride on train

Police are looking for six suspects who broke into an R train in the 36th Street station and took it for a joyride Jan. 25.

The train was not in service when the suspects broke in, cops said. According to the New York Post, the group rode at around 30 mph on active lines. They also broke glass panels on the train’s camera.

No one was injured.

Cops originally thought the ride began in Forest Hills but later said it began in the Sunset Park station.

Footage of the perps were released Jan. 29.

“I’m burned up about this for riders, and for all of us,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said at a press conference. “Failure of security, failure of the supervision, the monitoring process that needs to be able to stop a train that’s operating that’s not supposed to be operating. Obviously, we have been installing, moving forward, with fixing the locks on these old subway trains, but not fast enough.”

Lieber also suggested that people who commit similar crimes should face harsher penalties.

“When people do stuff like this, can we please not just give a slap on the wrist and send him home to mom?” he asked. “Because that has happened several times. It tends to be teenagers who are enthralled with the subway system. We’d love them to grow up and become responsible train operators, but they can’t do this.”

Cops say the suspects face reckless endangerment charges.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.