Eagles JV clips Fontbonne by a point 

Still looking for a win, the 0-8 Fontbonne JV traveled to St. Edmund Prep for their second meeting of the season. Having lost 46-24 to the 3-5 Eagles at home, the Bonnies were up for the challenge to even the season against their Brooklyn rivals. The Eagles were coming off a tough 43-40 win over Cardinal Spellman and were looking forward to back-to-back wins at home.

Led by St. Edmund’s high scorer Julia Walsh (20 points), the Eagles took a 15-9 first quarter lead that increased to 21-15 by the half. Through the efforts of Fontbonne high scorers Erin Murtagh (15 points) and Emma Bevaqa (14 points), the Bonnies made a third-quarter comeback, outscoring the Eagles 9-8 to narrow the score to 29-24.

With two minutes left in the game, Fontbonne tied it 30-30 but then lost playmaker Victoria Garcia after her fifth personal foul. After being held to just three points since the first quarter, Maria Manouselakis made the shot of the game with a three-pointer that put the Eagles ahead 38-34 in the last minute.

The Bonnies followed with Murtagh’s free throw and Bevaqa’s layup that narrowed the Eagles’ lead to 38-37. Consequently, the Bonnies lost their last possession when a tripping foul was not called on the Eagles as the ball sailed out of Murtagh’s hands to go out of bounds for a turnover.

“We played well enough and this could have been our first win,” said Fontbonne JV coach Terry Greene. “If we didn’t lose one of our best ball handlers to fouls, and if we had possession at the end of the game, the outcome may have been different.”