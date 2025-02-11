Fontbonne takes two on the road 

Last week, the St. Edmund Prep Eagles hosted Fontbonne for their second meeting of the season. Having beaten the Eagles at home last month, the Bonnies were prepared for the Eagles and took a quick 16-6 first quarter lead.

By half-time the Bonnies had a 32-16 lead as Rebecca DiLeo and Summer Duffy controlled the boards to deny the Eagles a second chance for a basket.

Fontbonne’s Noelle Polanco (18 points) closely guarded St. Edmund’s top scorer MacKenzie Palisi to limit her childhood rival to 11 points. Also adding to the win were Duffy (10 points) and Olivia Teich (8 points) for the 54-29 win.

After the St. Edmund’s game, the Bonnies traveled to the Bronx to play the Pilots of Cardinal Spellman for their second meeting of the season.

The Pilots started the game right off with a 3-point shot by Milena Amador (9 points) as the Bonnies went on to take a 13-6 first quarter lead.

Lucy Kuhlmann (14 points) controlled the point throughout the game, while Rebecca DiLeo (10 points) was Fontbonne’s top rebounder. The Bonnies led 31-17 at half-time.

In the second half, Spellman’s top scorer Chelsea Murray (25 points) exploded to lead the Pilots on an 18-16 run to narrow Fontbonne’s lead to 47-35 by the end of the third quarter.

Noelle Polanco finished the game with a strong effort (30 points), scoring mainly on short jumpers to lead the Bonnies to a 63-48 win.