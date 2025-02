A man was shot twice in the shoulder in Chicanos Mexican Deli on Avenue O and West 10th Street at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.

The 25-year-old victim was treated at Maimonides Medical Center.

A 25-year-old man was shot twice in a Gravesend deli. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The shooter was dressed in black and had facial tattoos, cops said.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.