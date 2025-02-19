Mets’ pitchers and catchers arrive for training

As reported by former Bay Ridge resident and current retired Daytona homeowner Don Byrnes, there was a large turnout for the New York Mets’ second day of spring training.

Second-year manager Carlos Mendoza was on hand, touring the Mets’ minor league complex in a golf cart and checking on the progress of the early arrivals, including rehabbing players, in the backfields behind Port St. Lucie’s Clover Park.

Manager Carlos Mendoza tours the spring training backfields in a golf cart. Photos by Don Byrnes

This day’s arrivals included the returning Kodai Senga, former Yankee Clay Holmes and former Brooklyn Cyclone David Peterson.

Peterson and his 10-3 record helped the Mets reach the playoffs last year. The 2017 first-round draft pick from the University of Oregon debuted in the majors in 2020.