Our Lady of Grace student wins Diocesan Regional Math Bee

Call him a math whiz!

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy third-grader Giuseppe Careri won first place in the Diocesan Regional Math Bee Feb 4.

During the final round, held at the school’s gymnasium, he competed against 28 Brooklyn and Queens students ranging from third to fifth grade.

Careri’s math teacher Diane Rayano was happy and excited to see her student thrive in the subject.

“To have a student take the time to practice and be motivated to achieve their personal best is a great teacher moment,” she told this paper. “It sends a message that prayer, hard work and perseverance can result in positive outcomes. We all have gifts from God that make us shine.”

Giuseppe Careri receives his award.

Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Grace

The first round, which was an individual academy-based competition, was held in January. In the final round, Careri competed against other students from different academies over 15 rounds.

“Against all odds, Giuseppe’s victory in the diocesan math bee is a testament to his hard work, determination and unwavering passion for learning,” his mother Jennifer Careri said. “As the only third-grader to triumph over fourth- and fifth-graders, he has shown that with the right mindset, no challenge is too great. We couldn’t be prouder!”

Third-grader Giuseppe Careri wins the Diocesan Regional Math Bee for grades three through five.

Photos courtesy of the Careri family