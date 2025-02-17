Pilot’s ‘love for life’ recalled at funeral

A funeral was held at the Shrine Church of St. Bernadette Feb. 11 for Jonathan Campos, the pilot of the American Airlines plane that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C., last month.

Officials said last week that the remains of all 67 crash victims had been found.

Campos was a Brooklyn native who attended P.S. 90, I.S. 303 and John Dewey H.S., from which he graduated in 2008.

Jonathan Campos. Photo courtesy of Facebook

“I ask the faithful of the Diocese of Brooklyn to take a moment today and say a prayer for Jonathan,” said Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan. “May God welcome Captain Campos to his heavenly kingdom, may God give his mother, family and friends the strength and courage they will need to mourn, remember and honor his life.”

“John’s love for life consumed my world,” said his longtime girlfriend Ashley Childress during the service. “He made me braver than I thought I could ever be. His dreams became my dreams. His goals became my goals.”

“I didn’t get the opportunity to know Captain Campos, but I have the distinct honor to represent the scores of PSA employees that did,” said PSA Airlines President and CEO Dion Flannery. “From all that I’ve learned, there was a deep appreciation for him as a safe, professional aviator, as a trusted colleague and as a warm, considerate friend.”

Mourners gather outside the Shrine Church of St. Bernadette for Jonathan Campos’ funeral. Photos courtesy of John Quaglione

Campos was predeceased by his father, Feliberto Campos Jr., his grandmother, Jean Lane, and his aunt, Theresa Lane. He is survived by family members Jeannine Campos, Beverly Lane, Maria Lane, Julie Lane and John Lane.

“Jonathan loved marine science, music, pyrotechnics, racing, scuba diving, snowboarding, sky diving, horseback riding, motorcycles, boating, flying, joking, travel, reptiles, aquariums, and making others laugh,” according to his obituary. “He was known for his vibrant, bigger than life personality.”