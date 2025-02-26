Ribbon cut at new health center

The ribbon was cut Feb. 18 outside the new Ida G. Israel Community Health Center, 1607 Surf Ave.

NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health says the new building will have better accessibility and convenience for patients, with primary care, family medicine, pediatric and colorectal services. A facility for substance use disorder and chemical dependency care will open at 2932 West 16th St.

The sites will officially open after final approval from the state Dept. of Health, which is expected in a couple of weeks.

In 2012, the original Ida G. Israel Health Clinic on Neptune Avenue was damaged by Superstorm Sandy and services were moved to a temporary location nearby.

“This new location represents our unwavering commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the Coney Island community,” said Svetlana Lipyanskaya, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health. “By expanding and enhancing our facilities, we are strengthening access to vital services and ensuring that our patients receive the highest quality care in a welcoming and supportive environment.”

“In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, we made clear that the Ida G. Israel Community Health Center would be rebuilt on the west end of Coney Island,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, one of the guest speakers. “That was a promise to the people of this community. And today, thanks to New York City officials, community leaders and colleagues, that promise has been kept.”

“It was my pleasure to attend the ribbon-cutting for the Ida G. Israel Clinic in Coney Island Tuesday morning,” said Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny. “I’m especially grateful to South Brooklyn Health for recognizing the need for high-quality medical care in Coney Island’s west end.”