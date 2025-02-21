St. Patrick’s Parade dance gala celebrates 50th anniversary

On Saturday evening, Feb. 8, the Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade Committee held its annual fund-raising dance party to celebrate the group’s coming 50th anniversary parade on Sunday, March 16. The event was held in the auditorium of Bay Ridge’s St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy, Fourth Avenue and 97th Street, and featured the Canny Brothers Band.

Grand Marshal Cottingham with his wife and family.

Father Larry Ryan, the parade chaplain and pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, gave the invocation and Irish tenor John Houlihan sang Ireland’s national anthem, “Amhran na bhFiann” (“The Soldier’s Song”), and the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Michael Conlon, a former Irish broadcaster and a longtime member of the parade committee, announced each parade honoree as they walked into the auditorium through a line of Clann Eireann pipers and drummers flanking each side, with hearty applause from the audience.

The Knights of Columbus Color Guard performs during the opening ceremony.

The Clann Eireann Pipe Band provided the fanfare for the honorees’ entrance.



Martin J. Cottingham was introduced as the grand marshal. He is president of the Irish American Building Society and chairman of the Great Irish Fair. He and the aides to the grand marshal were presented and pinned with their parade sashes.

The aides chosen were Deirdre Brennan-Pritchett, a lifetime parade volunteer and supporter; Geoffrey Cobb, Irish culture author and historian; Timothy N. Cowen, president of the NYC Emerald Society; Matt Hogan, proprietor of the Irish Haven in Sunset Park; Kieran McGirl, president of Kings County Division 19 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians; Mary O’Brien, United Irish Counties, County Cavan; Maureen O’Dea, P.S. 284 social worker; Grace-Marie O’Donnell, NYPD Uniform Services, and Edwina Russell, Kings County Division 6 of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Parade supporters enjoy the revelry.

The Canny Brothers give it their best.



Mary Brennan, Gaelic Sports, NY Young Irelands Camogie Club, is being remembered posthumously. Michelle Brennan-Conlon is the parade chairperson and Mary Hogan is the vice-chairperson. Also present were Assemblyman Robert Carroll and Allison Greaker, president of the Ragamuffin Parade Committee.

***

The Brooklyn American Independence Parade Committee recently held a brunch fundraiser for its upcoming 118th parade on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park. This event, titled “Happy 4th of July in January,” featured live music by the high-energy dance band Chain Reaction NY and was held at the Knights of Columbus Hughes Council Building on 13th Avenue and 86th Street and 13th Avenue. Parade Committeeman Danny Morgan was the emcee.

Rev. Guy Sbordone, the Independence Day parade chaplain, gives the invocation.

Chain Reaction performs at the Independence Day Parade Committee fundraiser.