Students give Valentines to precinct

It was all love at the 62nd Precinct when public school students visited the stationhouse on Valentine’s Day to show their appreciation.

Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau, the precinct’s commanding officer, Community Affairs Det. Carmelo Vendra and 62nd Precinct Community Council President Sonia Valentin received candy and Valentine’s Day-themed cards the kids made for the officers.

P.S. 186 students pose with their cards. Photo courtesy of Elaine Delaney

“Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love with the special people in your life and what a special treat the members of the 62nd Precinct received,” said Lau. “Words cannot express how happy the officers were. Thank you to teachers, staff and little angels of P.S. 186.”

Officers thank the children for the gifts. Photo courtesy of Homecrest Community Services Facebook

“Our Student Leadership Team and some of the students from our NIA program made Valentines to our local police at the 62nd precinct,” said P.S. 186 Parent Coordinator Elaine Delaney. “The students wanted the officers to know how much they appreciate everything they do for our community and for keeping us safe.”