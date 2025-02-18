Thieves try to rob Fifth Ave. jewelry store

By

Three thieves tried to steal merchandise from a Bay Ridge jewelry store. Image via Google Maps

Crooks tried to rob Lamar Jewelry on Fifth Avenue and 72nd Street Jan. 31.

Two masked thieves ran up to the shop at 7 p.m. and swung sledgehammers at the window while a third person held a bag. When they couldn’t break the glass to get to the jewelry, they ran away.

No arrests have been made.

According to ABC 7, the store had triple-pane glass that will cost $15,000 to replace.

On Dec. 8, two people used hammers to try to break a front window display at Pyramids Jewelry II on Fifth and Ovington avenues. The window shattered but didn’t break through and the thieves fled in a blue Sedan.

