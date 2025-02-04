Tigers’ QB Farley is division’s MVP  

For the first time since the pandemic, Buckley’s Restaurant hosted the Brooklyn Football Coaches Association Big 44 Awards Dinner for the PSAL’s 2024 high school senior all-stars.

This year’s dinner honored 66 players from Brooklyn’s 18 high schools in the PSAL’s four football divisions (4A to 1A). Originally starting out to honor a first and a second team of 22 all-stars on both offense and defense, the Big 44 Awards has grown beyond its founding title.

Coach Clive Harding of Boys High, the event curator, and coach Dan Perez of Fort Hamilton, the master of ceremonies, hosted the dinner.

Fort Hamilton coach Dan Perez with his Big 44 award winners August Porter, Aidan Farley and Tim Tan.

Sheepshead Bay H.S. graduate Titus Leo addressed the room and told the all-stars of his inspirational journey from Wagner College to his current role as a linebacker for the New England Patriots.

Four senior Fort Hamilton Tigers were Big 44 honorees: quarterback Aidan Farley, receiver August Porter, linebacker Tim Tan and center Syed Qasim.

For Farley, the surprise of evening came when he was named the PSAL’s Division 3A MVP for leading his team to the championship game as the division’s top seed. Farley was the PSAL’s top Division 3A leader in passing yardage (1,328), completions (88) and passing touchdowns (19).