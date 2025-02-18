Woman celebrates 105th birthday 

JASA’s Luna Park Older Adult Center, 2880 West 12th St., celebrated the 105th birthday of member Jeanette Bigelson Feb.7.

Bigelson was born in 1920 on the Lower East Side. She has lived in Coney Island for the last 60 years.

She shows up at the center daily to partake in activities.

Jeanette Bigelson with her birthday cake during the JASA celebration.

The cake is cut.



During the celebration, the birthday gal danced with friends and enjoyed a musical performance in her honor. She also received jewelry and a cake.

She thanked partygoers and JASA.

“If you go to a place like this, there are so many people that love you here and when you give love, you get it back,” Bigelson said. “Love isn’t a one-way street. It goes both ways. I call this my extended family. When I come here, there are always big smiles and they’re happy to see you. I’m happy to see them.”

Bigelson poses with friends during her 105th birthday party.

She also gave some tips on how to live a long life.

“If you have any grievances and if you have any hate, get over it, or if for some reason you don’t like somebody, get over it,” she said. “Don’t live with anger. I think that’s what ages everybody.”

She added that walking on the beach, listening to the waves and spending time with friends has helped her live longer.

Bigelson poses with friends during her 105th birthday party.

JASA operates 17 older adult centers in New York City.

“JASA’s Luna Park Older Adult Center is Jeanette’s favorite place to be,” the agency said in a statement. “She has been attending the center for seven years and spends every day of the week there, enjoying activities like painting and lunch with her friends.”