Army Corps of Engineers holds school show-and-tell

The Army Corps of Engineers-North Atlantic Division, based at Fort Hamilton, recently visited P.S. 104, Fifth Avenue and 92nd Street, in celebration of National Engineers Week.

This year’s theme for NEW was “Design Your Future,” and the Corps is the military engineering branch of the U.S. Army. Since George Washington has been recognized as America’s first engineer, the celebratory week is held in February near his birthday.

Corps Engineer Richard Bros.

According to a report, the Corps engineers had classroom visits with sixth- and eighth-graders where they discussed concepts of basic engineering principles and how they are used in everyday tasks.

Strategic Planner and Management Analyst Richard Bros discussed the role of the Corps and gave examples of what they do. Dam Safety Program Principal Danny Rodriguez brought along a replica of a dam to illustrate how one is constructed.

Corps Engineer Danny Rodriguez.

In her remarks, P.S. 104 Principal Susan Gordon said, “It’s very important for the kids to have hands-on learning experiences and we’re happy the Corps of Engineers was able to help us celebrate Engineer week.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a member of the Northern Border Security Caucus in the House of Representatives, received an update from Border Czar Tom Homan. She said, “We are pleased to learn that illegal crossings are down 75% and the trafficking of illegal drugs has dropped significantly as well! He’s doing a great job keeping our country & citizens safe!”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis with Tom Homan. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Celebrants are getting ready for two major St. Patrick’s parades in Brooklyn, and of course the oldest and biggest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the country is in the Big Apple on Monday, March 17. Michael A. Benn, a Queens resident, is the grand marshal and the 264th annual NYC parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and moves along Fifth Avenue from 44th to 79th Street.

Michael A. Benn.

Photo courtesy of Facebook

Next up is the 50th annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Parade at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 16. The route goes down 15th Street, then along Seventh Avenue to Garfield Place, up to Prospect Park West and back to 15th Street, with Martin Cottingham leading as the grand marshal.

Deacon Kevin McCormack. Photo courtesy of Facebook



Then we have the 30th annual Bay Ridge parade on Sunday, March 23. It steps off at 1 p.m. from Marine Avenue and proceeds along Third Avenue to 67th Street. Deacon Kevin McCormack, the superintendent of Brooklyn and Queens Catholic Schools, is the grand marshal.