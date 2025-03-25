Artist pays tribute to Mike’s Donuts owner

A local artist used his talents to honor the owner of Mike’s Donuts and Coffee, Mike Neamonitis, who died March 7.

Before the beloved owner’s death, John Joseph De La O, a regular customer of the donut shop at 6822 Fifth Ave., Bay Ridge, heard that Neamonitis was sick.

The painting of Neamonitis.



Photos courtesy of Mike’s Donuts

A photo of Neamonitis that the artist used to create his painting.

Photos courtesy of Mike’s Donuts



“After hearing this, I thought it only right to send well wishes and capture his essence in portrait in hopes it may lift his and his family’s spirits,” he said. “I have been going to Mike’s ever since I was a kid, and I have many great memories of going there after a movie at Alpine Cinemas, or riding around with my mom Elinora, picking up coffee and some donuts. They got to know me, my mom and her beloved dog Wally over the years, and they always greeted him and us with love and friendly chit-chat. I wanted to return the favor with a painting.”

De La O with his art. Photos courtesy of John Joseph De La O.

Neamonitis died before De La O could finish the drawing. De La O regretted that the donut shop owner didn’t get to see it, but the artist decided to present it to his family to memorialize him through art.

The portrait took about a month to create, and De La O closely worked with an older photograph of him working behind the counter.

“I chose to take my time to get his features and the details of the shop and background just right,” he said.

When he was done, he went to the donut shop to present it to the family.

“The owners were truly surprised and genuinely grateful,” he said. “His son-in-law expressed how impressed and thankful he was. Mike’s wife was there, and she was moved by the piece, which filled me with emotions that are hard to describe. They insisted I take some donuts home, but I was grateful, humbled, and felt good to have gifted them the piece.”

Neamonitis’ grandson Mike Rosvoglou was touched by the kind gesture and impressed by the art.

“We are so grateful for our customers who have supported us through the hard times, whether through kind messages, thoughtful gifts or shared stories,” Rosvoglou said. “It has truly made us realize that even though he is gone, his presence in Bay Ridge lives on.”

One of De La O’s painting features the Bridgeview Diner sign. Photos courtesy of John Joseph De La O.

De la O said the place is special because it’s one of the last standing mom-and-pop donut shops.

“It’s run the old-fashioned way, refreshing in contrast to the lower-quality chain businesses and fly-by-night businesses now plaguing NYC,” he said. “A taste of old-school Brooklyn that appeals to all my sensibilities, plus a great family who have made a great product for so many years. They represent a dying breed, and we need to cherish these places.”



De La O with his art. Photos courtesy of John Joseph De La O.

He called the moment of presenting the art as bittersweet.

“I was empathetic to the hard time they must be going through,” he said. “Moments like these make me happy to be an artist and to be able to share my gift, hopefully passing on good feelings and bringing a little light to dark times.”