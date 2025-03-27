DOE employee charged with student in a chokehold at school

A New York City Department of Education employee was arrested after he allegedly attacked a 13-year-old boy at I.S. 136 Charles O. Dewey at 4004 Fourth Ave. on March 21.

Elvin Ventura, 53, was charged with second-degree strangulation, criminal obstruction, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment and third-degree assault.

Police sources said Ventura saw that the boy wasn’t wearing his uniform in the school cafeteria. Ventura then allegedly put the teen in a chokehold when he didn’t change his clothing, the Daily News reported.

“This alleged behavior is absolutely unacceptable,” a spokesperson for the DOE said. “This employee has been reassigned away from students pending the outcome of the arrest, and if convicted, we will pursue termination.”