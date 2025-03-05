Gene Hackman, star of ‘French Connection,’ wife dies

Two-time Oscar winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead inside their Santa Fe County home following a welfare check Feb. 26.

Hackman was 95. Arakawa was 65.

Police are still investigating the causes of their deaths.

Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2003. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

One of Hackman’s most critically acclaimed roles was his portrayal of Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in 1971’s “The French Connection,” which featured scenes shots filmed in Brooklyn. One of them included Hackman in a car chasing an elevated train throughout Gravesend and Bensonhurst stations, including Stillwell Avenue, 86th Street, and 62nd Street/New Utrecht Avenue.

The poster for “The French Connection” which was shot in Bensonhurst. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox





Scenes were also shot at the Marlboro Housing Project and a restaurant at Wyckoff Avenue.

Actor Gene Hackman, winner of Best Supporting Actor at academy awards in March 1993. AP Photo





The role won Hackman the Academy Award for Best Actor.

His resume included starring roles in “Superman,” “Hoosiers,” “Unforgiven,” “Bonnie & Clyde,” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

Three of his children, Elizabeth, Leslie and Annie Hackman, released a joint statement on his death.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa,” it read. “We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”