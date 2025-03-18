Michael’s Pastry Shop in Marine Park to close

It’s closing time for a popular Marine Park Italian bakery.

After 31 years, Michael’s Pastry Shop, 2923 Ave R., will be shutting its doors by the end of the month, the owners announced on Instagram.

The shop has been famous for its Italian cookies, cakes, cannolis and other pastries.

“It is with great sadness and disappointment to inform you that Michael’s Pastry Shop will be closing its doors due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control,” wrote owner Salvatore DiLeonardo. “To say it has been an absolute pleasure and an honor to serve this community would be an understatement. Many of you have been supporting us since the very day we opened up our doors, 31 years ago.

Michael’s Pastry Shop is closing at the end of this month. Photo courtesy of Michael’s Pastry Shop Instagram Page

“We greatly appreciate your loyalty, and we will never forget it. I have been serving the Marine Park community and beyond with delicious desserts each and every day for over 30 years, with such love and pure joy. Baking is my passion, and I have been blessed to share that with so many of you over these years. I wish I could continue this journey that I started years ago that I love so much,” he continued

Many loyal customers shared their memories on Instagram, from ordering cakes for special occasions to working there and loving the staff.

“Best wishes, Sal & Maria, and family,” wrote one person. “I am so sad to hear this news. I am so proud to have worked in your shop as a teenager and to have had a beautiful wedding cake from you!! Your bakery set the bar so high.”

“Maria & Sal, you’ve been part of every life celebration for my family,” wrote another. “From sacraments, holidays & every special occasion. The Michael’s box is visible in so many family photos. We are grateful for you & heartbroken to see you go. Praying for a miracle. God bless you both & your lovely family.”

“We live around the corner and have been devoted fans since we were teenagers (we’re in our 50s now). We pray you open up somewhere else and we will be there the first day. All the best, and thank you for being consistently delicious all these years. So many birthdays have been celebrated with your beautiful creations.