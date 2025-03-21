Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center opens renovated rehab gym

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on March 19 at the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center (NCHHC) at 1250 67th St. to celebrate its newly renovated rehabilitation gym.



The upgrades, which cost more than $80,000, include modern equipment designed to help with faster and better recovery. The gym provides physical and occupational therapy, and also has equipment to help recovering patients practice daily household tasks.

The ribbon is cut at the new center. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Money raised through NCHHC’s first annual golf outing went toward the renovation. The original rehab gym was built during the same year as the facility itself in 2002.



Anthony Restaino, the home’s executive director. said the gym needed to be renovated, and added that both the staff and residents are excited about the new changes.

Staff at the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center show off new equipment at its newly renovated rehabilitation gym.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



“We have given the gym an entirely new look by adding new equipment and training areas, all with the goal of preparing our residents for their discharge back to their homes in the community,” he said. “There is an area which has a bathtub, a washing machine and grocery shelves. Additionally, we have also revamped the kitchen area. Again, this is all designed to assist our residents in navigating these areas within their home.”

Staff and board members at the NCHHC’s new rehab gym.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



NCHHC has also added a car simulator that assists residents in getting in and out of a car, so that staff won’t need to bring them out to the parking lot to practice.



“There is more open space which was created by installing workstations so that each staff member may work more efficiently,” Restaino said. “This has all been done to create a more positive and effective experience for our residents.”

“The grand opening of our newly renovated rehabilitation center at the Norwegian Christian Home was a day of great excitement for the board, the staff and especially the Brooklyn community,” said Arlene Rutuelo, chair of the NCHHC Foundation board and vice chair of the board of directors. “The upgraded equipment and daily living stations will benefit quicker recovery after surgeries and will physically strengthen our elderly patients. We are truly committed to excellent care.”