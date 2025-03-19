SeltzerFest brings fizzy drink fans together at Industry City

Brooklyn SeltzerFest 2025 brought the fun, excitement and history of fizzy drinks to Industry City on March 16.

To celebrate National Egg Cream weekend, the sold-out event had 600 people in attendance to learn about seltzer and enjoy vendors, interactive experiences, live music, celebrity presenters and competitions.

The event was produced by the Brooklyn Seltzer Museum, located at 474 Hemlock St., Cypress Hills.

Eggers Ice Cream parlor, of Staten Island, carefully delivering their egg cream entry to the judges. Photo by Rod Mickens



The highlight of the day was the National Egg Cream Invitational, where contestants from across the country competed to make the best egg creams in several categories.

Ingredients included in egg creams are milk, seltzer water, and flavored syrup.

This year’s competitors included Peter Pan Donuts, Hank’s Delicatessen, Egghead’s, Juliana’s, Lexington Candy Shop, Brooklyn Farmacy, S&P Lunch and Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor.

The invitational was sponsored by the popular chocolate syrup Fox’s U-bet, a traditional ingredient in New York City chocolate egg creams.

Barry Joseph, director and co-founder of the Brooklyn Seltzer Museum, with mascot Spritz the Siphon. Photo by Barry Joseph

Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain, 513 Henry St., Carroll Gardens, was crowned the Golden Siphon Champions. Sammy’s Roumanian Steak House won best performance, S&P Lunch won best presentation, Hank Schwartz’s Deli & Appetizing won best-tasting, artisanal; and Lofty Pursuits won best tasting, classic.

During another competition, the first annual SeltzerFest Seltzer Awards, Vintage was named All Around Champion, and Le Seltzer won The People’s Fizz Award.

Benny Safdie, actor, director and screenwriter, judges the 2nd National Egg Cream Invitational. Photo by Rod Mickens

“We were overwhelmed by today’s turnout and the level of creativity brought to the event by all of the contestants as well as the dozens of exhibitors throughout the room,” said Barry Joseph, founding director of the Brooklyn Seltzer Museum. “People travelled from far and wide to experience today’s effervescent activities and they filled the room with so much joy.”

Judges included director-actor-writer Benny Safdie. He co-directed the award-winning 2019 hit “Uncut Gems.”

Winners of the 2nd Egg Cream Invitational. Peter Freeman and Gia Giasullo of the Brooklyn Farmacy and Soda Fountain, Carroll Gardens. Photo by Greg Cohen

The rest of the day included panels and demonstrations about the history and future of seltzer.

Walter Backerman, known as a seltzer delivery man extraordinaire, was given the first Spirit of Eli Award. Live seltzer-themed klezmer music, presented by the Workers Circle, was also performed.

The stage where the drinks were judged. Photo by Rod Mickens