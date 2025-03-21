Third Avenue apartment blaze injures two

A fire inside a seven-story apartment building at 9902 Third Ave. left two people injured on March 19.



The blaze started on the third floor at 11:15 a.m. Although the fire was confined to one apartment, the upper floors were soon filled with smoke. Twelve units with 60 firefighters as well as EMS workers rushed to the scene. The fire was put out at 12:05 p.m.

Image via Citizen App





Two people were taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions were not released by FDNY officials.



Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the flames.