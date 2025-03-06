Vets hold memorial service for World War II chaplains

The Kings County American Legion held its 82nd anniversary remembrance of the four World War II Army chaplains on Feb. 13 in the Post Chapel at Fort Hamilton.

The chaplains were aboard the U.S. Army transport ship Dorchester, which was carrying 902 servicemen, merchant seamen and civilian workers. The ship was torpedoed by a German submarine near Greenland on Feb. 3, 1943 and 675 died.

The post chapel at Fort Hamilton. US Army Photo

As the ship was about to sink and the lifejackets ran out, the chaplains selflessly gave up the life preservers they were wearing and gave them to four frightened young soldiers, knowing full well they would be going down with the ship. Those gallant clerics were a Methodist minister, Lt. George Fox; a rabbi, Lt. Alexander Goode; a Catholic priest, Lt. John Washington; and a Dutch Reformed minister, Lt. Clark Poling.

The chaplains are memorialized on a stained glass window. Photo courtesy of the American Legion

The commemorative ceremonies at Fort Hamilton began with the presentation of the colors by the FDNY Ceremonial Color Guard and American Legion Coffey-Wilson Post Color Guard. Marine Corps veteran and Kings County Commander Raymond Wrigley led the gathering with the Pledge of Allegiance. Next, the FDNY Emerald Society Pipe and Drum corps played the national anthem, followed by Fort Hamilton Garrison Chaplain Maj. Jonathan Bailey giving welcome remarks and introducing NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Alvin Kass, who delivered the invocation. The theme for the event was, “Guided by faith, driven by service.”

American Legion Color Guard Post #688 at last year’s memorial ceremony. Photo courtesy American Legion Coffey-Wilson Post #688

The program also included the showing of a video documentary on the four chaplains who made the ultimate sacrifice, and “Taps” was played by a Legion bugler. Navy veteran Lt. Comm. Chaplain (Ret.) Charles Hall, a past Legion county commander, gave the benediction, and singers Norvo Hall and Shawn Gough sang the Navy hymn, “Eternal Father.” Also in attendance was U.S. Army Garrison Commander Missy Cantwell.

The U.S. Army Transport Ship Dorchester.

Postcard image courtesy of National Archives