62nd Precinct says goodbye to Detective Carmelo Vendra, the second to retire in March

For the second time in just over two weeks, the 62nd Precinct celebrated the retirement of another detective. This time it was for Detective Carmelo Vendra, whose last day was on March 28.

The ceremony took place at the 62nd Precinct stationhouse in Bensonhurst and included a walk-out that was attended by family, friends, officers, elected officials and their representatives, and neighbors.

The elected officials included State Sen. Steve Chan and Assemblymembers William Colton and Lester Chang.

Detective Carmelo Vendra signs out for the last time at the 62nd Precinct. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Vendra was with the NYPD for 31 years. During the celebration, he spoke to the crowd in attendance, called the day surreal, and said he had mixed emotions.

“After three decades of service, it’s hard to believe that this day has finally come, but the memories, friendships and lessons learned will stay with me forever,” he said . “Patrolling 86th Street, 18th Avenue, Kings Highway on a foot post, knowing now that those were probably the best times. Dealing with traffic conditions and preventing crime. Those years taught me the importance of teamwork and the true meaning of public safety. They were tough and, at times, exhausting due to long hours and unpredictable schedules. I learned what it meant to protect and serve and be there when the community needed us.”

Many officers and friends showed up to support the retired detective. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Later, he transitioned into other areas in the precinct, such as traffic safety, acting as crime prevention auxiliary coordinator, and finally community affairs, where he spent the last 14 years of his career.

“This allowed me to connect with people in different ways and build trust, listen and show that law enforcement isn’t just about enforcing law,” he said. “It was about building relationships. It was in this role where I truly saw the power of collaboration and how much stronger we are when we work together through all community organizations and elected leaders.”

Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau, the precinct’s commanding officer, told this paper of the pivotal role Vendra played in the department.

Sonia Valentin, the 62nd Precinct Community Council President, says farewell to Detective Vendra. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“During the last two years, I’ve had the honor and privilege to work with him,” he said. “His presence every day has been amazing. He has worked so hard and been such an influence in this neighborhood. Carmelo has always been the silent type of person, but he is so reliable and trustworthy.

“It didn’t matter the time or day when something needed to be done, Carmelo was around to answer the call. We will miss his presence every day, but we know if we needed something in the near future, he would come back to lend a helping hand. Replacing a legend like Carmelo will not be easy, because people like Carmelo are very hard to come by,” said Deputy Inspector Lau.

Cops applaud Detective Vendra is applauded during the walk-out ceremony. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Assemblymember Chang was one of the officials who offered Vendra a certificate recognizing his work with the NYPD. Chang congratulated both Vendra and former Detective Stephen Agosta, who retired earlier in the month.

“Thank you for their dedication to the Police Department,” Chang wrote on Facebook. “We reluctantly said goodbye and wished them all the best in their retirement. Thank you to both detectives for everything they have done for us. We will truly miss them. In the Naval traditions, we will say the following message: ‘Fair winds and following seas.’”

Many officers and friends showed up to support the retired detective. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Sonia Valentin, the 62nd Precinct Community Council president, also spoke about Vendra’s impact on the neighborhood.

“Our community is proud of NYPD Detective Carmelo Vendra, who used his amazing interpersonal skills to communicate and resolve residents’ concerns,” she said. “He lovingly brought everyone together at our special events, had a positive impact on our neighborhood, and was endearing. We miss Detective Vendra and wish him godspeed.”

Family, friends and elected officials celebrated Detective Carmelo Vendra’s retirement. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

While concluding his speech, Vendra had one final message to his fellow officers and executives.

“We faced challenges only those in our professions can truly understand,” he said. “We have seen the best and the worst, and I know this department is in good hands with all of your dedication. This city should be grateful for your commitment.”

Many officers and friends showed up to support the retired detective.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta