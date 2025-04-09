Assault charges against Zhuang dropped after she completes program

Assault charges against Councilmember Susan Zhuang, who bit a police officer during a homeless shelter protest in Gravesend last year, were dropped by Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Masateru Marubashi on Monday, April 8.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said Zhuang completed a restorative justice program.

According to the Center for Justice Innovation, Brooklyn Justice Initiatives, the above-mentioned restorative justice organization, provides meaningful early diversion, pretrial supervised release and post-conviction sentencing options. It seeks to use an arrest as a window of opportunity to change the direction of an individual’s life and avoid unnecessary incarceration.

Councilmember Susan Zhuang is led away in handcuffs after biting a police officer. Image courtesy of X.com/YIatin Chu

“This case was resolved through a restorative justice process that created space for dialogue, accountability and healing,” a spokesperson for Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “It was based on the wishes of the victim and the defendant’s willingness to make amends. This is exactly what restorative justice is meant to do — address harm, foster understanding, and support a path forward.”



On July 17, 2004, Zhuang was charged with second- and third-degree assault, obstructing government administration in the second-degree, and resisting arrest.

During a press conference the following day, she said she had been trying to protect an elderly woman who fell on the ground and was under a barricade.

“I called the NYPD to assist her and call an ambulance, but nothing happened,” she said. “I tried to help her and I was approached from behind. Two police officers handcuffed me, each hand, and one police officer pulling my hair, and another officer grabbed my neck.”

She later pleaded not guilty.

“We are extremely shocked by the reported violence against NYPD members at today’s protest in Brooklyn, especially because Councilmember Susan Zhuang has been a steadfast supporter of police officers during her time in the Council,” said Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association of NYC, after last year’s attack.

“I’m looking forward to working with the NYPD and still fighting for our community,” Zhuang told Gothamist after Monday’s decision. “No matter what happens, for me, I always fight for the community.”

Zhuang’s district covers parts of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Gravesend and Sunset Park.