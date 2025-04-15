Crooks break into Bensonhurst home, steal cash

Two crooks broke into a Bensonhurst home, attacked a man inside and stole $2,200 in cashduring the early morning of April 12.

At 3:30 a.m., the thieves broke into the home on 21st Avenue and 72nd Street. Cops said one of the invaders pepper-sprayed the man, 58, before they grabbed the cash from a bedroom. They ran out of the home and fled in a minivan.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment.

The robbery came less than a week after three robbers broke into a Dyker Heights home in the early-morning hours of April 7.

Three people broke into a home on 85th Street between 11th and 12th avenues. Image via Google Maps

Around 3:45 a.m., the trio broke a window with a crowbar at a home on 85th Street between 11th and 12th avenues. Two entered through the dining room while the third stood outside as a lookout, cops said. After a neighbor saw the criminals and called the family, the invaders ranaway from the home empty-handed and fled in a black vehicle.

No arrests have been made in either case.