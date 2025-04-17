Cyclones sweep Blue Rocks in opening series

In addition to a convincing 8-4 win on opening day, the Cyclones went on to take the last two games of the season-opening series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Maimonides Park. Those fans who braved the harsh weekend elements saw the Cyclones outscore the Blue Rocks 27-5 runs over the three-game set.

With the rain clearing on Saturday in time to get the game in, the Cyclones went on an offensive tear that saw each player in the lineup contribute to Brooklyn’s 15-1 win. In particular, third baseman Jacob Reimer put on another offensive show by going 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs. He was named “Player of the Game” for the second night in a row.

Sunday brought sunshine along with the cold as the Cyclones wrapped up their opening series with a 4-0 win. The Mets’ 2024 4th round pick out of North Carolina State, outfielder Eli Sorrano III, got the Cyclones on the board in the fourth inning with a solo home run to right field for a 1-0 lead. Lefthander Zack Thorton threw a masterful five innings, striking out eight while only giving up a walk and two hits. Chris Suero (2-for-4) added to the win with his second homer of the series and a double.

Mike Vasil, seen here alongside coach and mentor Chris Newell in 2022, made his major league debut for the Chicago White Sox. Photo by George Napolitano

One Brooklyn alumnus did well this past weekend as 2022 Cyclone Mike Vasil made his major league debut for the Chicago White Sox in their home-opening 9-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. Pitching the seventh and eighth innings, Vasil kept the Twins scoreless while striking out a batter and allowing two hits. On Vasil’s promotion to Chicago, 2022 Cyclones bench coach Chris Newell said, “Easily one of the best teammates and clubhouse guys that a manager/coach could have. He finally figured it out and the White Sox are getting a great talent.”