Fort’s Tigers earn All-City honors

It’s no coincidence that one month ago Fort Hamilton High School’s top four varsity football seniors were honored at the team’s end-of-season awards dinner. Now, after the selection of all of the PSAL coaches, the same four Tiger players were also recognized as All-City-All-Conference standouts out a pool of 54 honorees.

First, Aidan Farley was the top 2024 Division 3A quarterback who led the division in passing yardage, receptions and touchdowns. Over the past season, Farley’s grades and on-field performance earned him a football scholarship to Ottawa University in Arizona.

As a four-year varsity player, August Porter was the Tigers’ leading receiver. In addition to football, Porter is a seasoned baseball player and is exploring the possibilities of attending college in Alabama, where he has family roots.

In addition to All-City honors, two-way player Tim Tan was also named to the All-City Academic Team for his 99% average. Recently, Tan accepted a full academic scholarship from Pace University in Westchester to study finance and was offered a spot on the school’s football team.

Syed Qasim completes the Tigers’ top four as one of the team’s recent top centers. He has plans to attend New York City College of Technology to study construction management.

Looking back on his four years on the team, Qasim said, “It was tough in the beginning as a freshman, but I’m glad I stuck it out after all that hard work. The kids that dropped out three years ago were really surprised about our accomplishments this year because we became THAT TEAM.”

Noting that there’s a definite void without football, Qasim said, “I’m missing it right now and I plan to be back to prepare the guys for next season.”