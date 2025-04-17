Hornets sting Tigers in overtime win

Spring’s elements of rain, wind and cold played a part in three scoreless periods when the 2-2 Fort Hamilton H. S. Tigers Flag Football team traveled to play the 1-1 Midwood Hornets at Midwood Field. With the rain subsiding, both teams got a better grip on the ball and began to score midway through the fourth quarter.

Erisa Mani began the scoring when she intercepted Fort Hamilton’s pass and returned the ball to the five-yard line. From the five, quarterback Kailin Gordon rushed for the touchdown to give Midwood a 6-0 lead. With time running down, the Tigers made their push to score as Mahetsi Sanchez hit a streaking Crystal Garcia on a 30-yard pass play for a touchdown to tie the score at 6-6. With a minute left to go, the Tigers prevented the Hornets from an additional winning score that brought the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Hornets prevented Fort Hamilton from scoring on their first four attempts. For their turn, the Hornets made the OT connection for the win when Gordon found a heavily defended Diyora Khidirova at the goal line to win the game by the score of 12-6.