Jane’s Carousel topic of Old Brooklynites meeting

The Society of Old Brooklynites, which was founded in 1880 when Brooklyn was an independent city, held its April meeting at Brooklyn Borough Hall. The session included a presentation on the history and operation of Jane’s Carousel, which is located in the DUMBO section of the Brooklyn Bridge Park, adjacent to the East River, and at the foot of Dock Street.

The iconic Jane’s Carousel. Eagle Urban Media/file photo

This carousel was built in 1922 and originally operated in the Idora Park amusement park at Youngstown, Ohio. When Idora Park closed in 1984, the carousel was purchased at an auction by Brooklynites Jane and David Walentas. It was then shipped to Brooklyn for a comprehensive restoration by Jane Walentas and her hand-picked staff.

A view of the Carousel Pavilion. Photo by Musik Animal courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Once the restoration was completed, Jane wanted a glass-enclosed pavilion constructed. So finally, the grand opening took place on Sept. 16, 2011. While there are other merry-go-rounds in the city, none come close to this magnificent restoration work of art by the Walentas.

Jane’s Carousel with the Manhattan Bridge in the background. Eagle Urban Media/file photo

***

The National Society of Sons of the American Revolution is inviting history buffs to a Liberty Tree dedication in honor of the semiquincentennial (that’s 250 years) of the Battle of Lexington and Concord, on Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at Green-Wood Cemetery, Fifth Avenue and 25th Street. David Nelson is the Battle of Brooklyn Chapter SAR president.

***

On Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m., Our Lady of Angels Church will hold a fund-raising show featuring the Atlantic City Boys, who will be performing hit songs from the ’50s and ’60s from groups like the Beach Boys, the Bee Gees, the Beatles and the Four Seasons. This event will be held in the OLA auditorium, 7320 Fourth Ave. Tickets range from $30 to $55 and may be purchased at http://events.ourladyofangels.church.