Man charged with trespassing at Bay Ridge high school, groping student 

A man who is reportedly in the country illegally and has a long arrest record has been charged with groping a 16-year-old student at the High School of Telecommunication Arts and Technology in Bay Ridge and trespassing there on April 8.

Cops said Jose Duran Enrique, 45, was at the vestibule of the school at 9:15 a.m. when he grabbed the student’s buttocks. He then fled the school on foot. Police found him at 10:30 a.m. and arrested him.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, forcible touching, third-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree harassment.

“The safety of our students is our absolute top priority, and we are providing support to the young people who experienced this unacceptable violation,” said a statement from the New York City Department of Education. “After this individual entered the vestibule of the building, NYPD school safety agents immediately responded.”



The DOE added that the man did not enter the lobby of the school or any other school spaces.

According to the New York Post, a teacher spotted the suspect and told him to leave. They also reported that Enrique is in the U.S. illegally and has had nine prior arrests. The last one was on Jan. 20 of this year for allegedly trespassing in a Queens garage.