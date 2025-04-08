Man gropes teen on S79 bus in Bay Ridge 

Police are looking for a man who forcibly touched a 17-year-old girl aboard a bus in Bay Ridge on April 1.

At around 4:10 p.m., the teen was on the S79 bus at the Fourth Avenue and 86th Street stop when the suspect approached her and grabbed her breasts, cops said. He then got off the bus and fled.

Photo courtesy of NYPD

The suspect is described as having a medium build and medium complexion. When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, gray New Balance shirt, gray pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X @NYPDTips.