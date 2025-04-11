Pieces from platform’s edge fall onto tracks at 77th Street station

The 77th Street subway station in Bay Ridge was out of service during the evening hours of April 9 as pieces of the edge of the outward-bound platform fell onto the track.

Delays occurred after part of the edge of the platform (seen here) fell. Photo courtesy of Louis Santiago

MTA New York City Transit’s X account said at 10:05 p.m. that there was no R service between Bay Ridge-95th Street and 59 Street, some Bay Ridge-bound R trains ended at 59th Street or 4 Avenue-9 Street and that R trains were delayed in both directions as they were conducting an investigation at 77th Street.

The repairs made by the MTA at the 77th Street station.



Photo by Louis Santiago



“A small section of the station platform edge became temporarily dislodged, the condition was evaluated and determined to involve no further structural risk, and teams made the necessary repairs,” an MTA spokesperson told this paper. “The incident concluded at 10:18pm.”

Later in the evening, R trains ran express between Bay Ridge Avenue and 86 Street in both directions.

Straphanger Louis Santiago was on the R train after the platform edge fell.

“What happened was we hit the brake hard,” he told this paper. “There was no communication [about] what was happening. [We] waited about 15 minutes before we were told to exit the train. It was out of service, and we had to walk to the front three cars to exit. There were no alternatives offered to passages. Messages to the MTA socials had no clue the incident had happened.”

He also criticized the condition of the station’s conditions.

The outside of the 77th Street train station. Image via Google Maps

“The station is in a state of disrepair,” he said. “Stairs falling apart, and they redid one staircase but didn’t make (the station) ADA accessible and added a lip above the stairs again (a lip refers to a portion of the tread, or horizontal space where a person walks, that extends outward over the vertical space below. A lip can be a trip hazard). There is a homeless encampment at the end of the station.”