Polar Bear Club donates $60K raised during Plunge to Coney nonprofits

Local nonprofit organizations in the Coney Island area were recently awarded a total of over $60,000, thanks to the Coney Island Polar Bear Club.

The funds were raised through the organization’s annual Polar Bear Plunge, held on New Year’s Day, in which 6,000 people participated this year.

The club, in partnership with the Alliance for Coney Island, said that donations will help sustain and expand essential programs that directly benefit the community.

A check presentation ceremony was held on March 30. Among the recipients were the New York Aquarium, Coney Island USA, the Coney Island branch of the Brooklyn Public Library and the Alliance itself.

Staff from the New York Aquarium holding a giant check from the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island

“The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to our fundraising efforts — whether by donating, volunteering, or supporting our mission to give back to the community we call home,” said Jarred Lustgarten, president of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. “Your generosity helps us make a lasting impact, ensuring we can continue this tradition and create even more opportunities for service and celebration.”

The Aquarium will use the funds to support various initiatives, including local marine conservation programs dedicated to keeping New York’s waters safe for both wildlife and the community.

Coney Island USA runs the Mermaid Parade and operates the Coney Island Museum and Sideshows by the Seashore.

“Many thanks to our friends at the Coney Island Polar Bear club for their generous donation,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “Each year, the Polar Bears host the New Year’s Day Plunge. The money that’s raised from that event goes right back to the Coney Island community, and we’re one of the lucky recipients. Of course, a huge thank you to the folks who brave the elements and register to take the plunge each New Year’s Day.”

The library offers vital resources that provide free access to books, technology and literacy programs.

“This donation will help strengthen the library, ensuring it remains a valuable hub for the community. Without your help, the library can’t run,” said Borris Ioselev, the Coney Island branch’s managing librarian.

Other organizations that received awards were the Coney Island Brighton Beach Open Water Swimmers, the Coney Island History Project, the NYS Marine Education Association, the New York City Parks Foundation, the Coney Island YMCA and the Parachute Literary Arts, according to the Wildlife Conservation.

The Coney Island History Project received $6,000 from the Polar Bear Club. Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island

“The New Year’s Day Plunge is not only a thrilling tradition, but also a vital fundraiser that helps strengthen our community,” said Cindy Vourderis, event organizer and marketing and events director for the Alliance for Coney Island. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed and helped raise funds for our local nonprofits. Their generosity directly supports some amazing organizations that uplift Coney Island.”