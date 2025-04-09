Take Two: Deno’s set for its own opening-day ceremonies on Palm Sunday

Following the recent official opening day of Luna Park in Coney Island, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park will have its turn with opening ceremonies on April 13.

Scheduled for Palm Sunday, the festivities will start at 10 a.m. on the boardwalk at West 12th Street with remarks from the Vourderis family, who own the park, elected officials and community leaders. Then, the park’s 40th annual Blessing of the Rides ceremony will take place.

The day also marks its 70th annual Palm Sunday opening. In honor of the park’s 105th birthday, the first 105 guests will ride Deno’s Wonder Wheel for free.

Large crowds are expected for the annual opening Photo by Jim McDonnell/ Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

Deno’s had a soft opening on March 29 for its kiddie park. Some other rides, such as the Phoenix rollercoaster, Spook-A-Rama, Bumper Cars and Thunderbolt, also opened. However, the Wonder Wheel, the centerpiece of the park, remained closed.

Pastor Mary Smith of Coney Island’s Salt and Sea Mission, an organization that provides various services to youth and families, including youth programs, a food pantry and religious services, will lead the invocation. The NYC Fire Department Ceremonial Unit will present the nation’s colors.

Broadway actress Aneesa Folds, who sings on the new “Warriors” album by Lin Manuel Miranda based on the 1979 film, will also perform.

“We’re excited to welcome families back to Deno’s for another season of fun and laughter,” said Dennis Vourderis, co-owner of the park. “The entire park is open this weekend, and we’ve made it even better with our 2025 Big Fun Card — now offering extra-value discount packages to help families make the most of their visits.”

Both the Phoenix rollercoaster and the Wonder Wheel will be open. Photo courtesy of Norman Blake/Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park

The family will honor the memory of business founders Denos and Lula Vourderis, who created the blessing tradition at the park with the mission’s founder, Debbie Santiago, in 1985.

“We look forward to everyone visiting Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park during our 105th season. Coney Island is the People’s Playground and everyone is welcome at Deno’s on the Boardwalk,” said Ken Hochman, marketing director for the park. “We uphold the Vourderis family tradition with the 40th Annual ‘Blessing of the Rides Ceremony’ so that local kids may be the first to enjoy the rides.”