Three men arrested after allegedly going into Bensonhurst sewer

Three men were arrested for allegedly entering the sewer system from the street on 17th Avenue and 82nd Street on April 14. Cops are still searching for other suspects.

Police arrived at the manhole cover and investigated the scene on 17th Avenue and 82nd Street. Images via Citizen App

At 5 p.m. the men reportedly opened a manhole cover and climbed down inside the sewer system. Cops said one man stayed on the street and reattached the manhole cover.

Zion McKenzie, 25, Shawan Thompson, 26, and Willie Green, 39, were arrested later that night. Each of them was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, fourth-degree criminal facilitation and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

According to published reports, it was not known why they entered the sewers.