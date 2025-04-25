Way of the Cross procession over Brooklyn Bridge

With the holy commemorations of Good Friday and Easter for Roman Catholics, Orthodox Greeks and other Christian denominations falling on the same calendar dates this year, the 30th anniversary of the annual Way of the Cross procession over the Brooklyn Bridge, hosted by the Communion and Liberation, was held April 18.

Bishop Brennan and Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elpidophoros in front of St. Nicholas Church at the WTC.

The procession included the biblical first four stations of the cross and started inside the St. James Cathedral-Basilica, located at the corner of Jay Street and Cathedral Place in Downtown Brooklyn. It then halted at the Manhattan tower of the Brooklyn Bridge for the Second Station, and next was the Third Station at City Hall Park, and finally the Fourth Station in front of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center and across the street from the American Freedom Tower. At each station there were holy passages read, Bible citations, reflections, prayers and hymns sung by the accompanying Communion and Liberation Society Choir.

Another view of the cross on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Another dramatic photo on the bridge.



Bay Ridge resident Christopher Vath, who has been the longtime Society Choir director, may be remembered by many as the former organist and director of music at Bay Ridge’s St. Patrick’s Church.

Initially, New York Catholic Archdiocese Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Greek Orthodox Archbishop Loannis Elpidophoros of America joined Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan at St. James Cathedral-Basilica and then escorted Bishop Brennan and procession participants to the ramp of the Brooklyn Bridge.

***

On Saturday, April 12, the Battle of Brooklyn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held an unveiling ceremony for a 250th anniversary sign and the dedication of Brooklyn’s first Liberty Tree in Green-Wood Cemetery. They also commemorated the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary battles of Lexington and Concord. It started out as a rainy day so the wreath-laying ceremony and program speeches which were to be held at the top of Battle Hill were held inside the Green-wood Chapel.

The Knights of Columbus with reenactors Norman Coben and Mike Grillo.

David Nelson, president of the Battle of Brooklyn SAR Chapter, gave the welcoming remarks, followed by Rev. Evan Cummings, chaplain for the 1st New York Continental SAR Chapter, giving the invocation. Next came the presentation of the colors by the SAR Color Guard and the Fort Hamilton High School Army Junior ROTC and then the Pledge of Allegiance, led by a Boy Scout from Bay Ridge Troop 715 based at Holy Cross Church.

SAR wreath-laying at the new Liberty Tree.

SAR reenactors fire a musket salute.



Scheduled speakers included Kevin Johnson, Kenneth Stevens, David Nelson, Green-Wood Historian Jeffrey Richman, Norman Goben, Joseph Vermaelen and Thom Taylor.

Among those in attendance were members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Richmond County Society, Long Island Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, the Society of Old Brooklynites, Children of the American Revolution, Michael Rawley Jr. American Legion Post 1636, Kim Meier, executive director of the Old Stone House, and George Washington reenactor Mike Grillo.

Since the rains later stopped, many of the participants marched up to Battle Hill to formally dedicate the Liberty Tree and the brass monument.