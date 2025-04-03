Xaverian alum appointed as associate vicar for clergy and consecrated life

St. Anselm pastor named as Bishop Brennan’s Master of Ceremonies

Xaverian alumnus Father Michael Bruno has been appointed associate vicar for clergy and consecrated life, Roman Catholic Bishop of Brooklyn Robert Brennan announced April 1.

The title will be in effect starting July 1.

He is currently the dean of seminarians and director of institutional effectiveness at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Yonkers. His last day will be on June 30, but he will continue as an adjunct professor.

Bruno graduated from Xaverian High School in 2003.

“I am humbled and grateful to Bishop Brennan for the confidence he has placed in me. I look forward to working with and learning from the vicar for clergy, Monsignor Sean Ogle, in the months ahead,” he said. “My 10 years at Dunwoodie, under Bishop James Massa and Monsignor Peter Vaccari, have been a grace-filled time in my priestly ministry.

Father Michael Bruno, soon to be appointed associate vicar for clergy and consecrated life. Photo courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn

“It has been a blessing to accompany seminarians who have generously responded to the Lord’s call, and to contribute to the formation of permanent deacons and lay leaders across our region. I now hope to serve my brother priests and deacons and collaborate with the religious men and women who bring the Gospel to life each day in Brooklyn and Queens,” he said.

Auxiliary Bishop James Massa of Brooklyn, the rector of St. Joseph’s Seminary, provided a statement to the Tablet, the newspaper of the Diocese of Brooklyn, and discussed Bruno’s services over the years.

“Father Bruno leaves seminary teaching and administration with a record of outstanding service in forming a generation of priests as well as preparing permanent deacons and lay women and men for various ministerial roles,” he said. “Father Michael is a first-rate scholar, teacher, and administrator — truly, a priest with the heart of Jesus, the Good Shepherd.”

Also in Bay Ridge, Father John Hwan, pastor of St. Anselm Church, 356 82nd St., was appointed Bishop Brennan’s master of ceremonies and will begin on June 30.

Father John Hwan, pastor of St. Anselm Church, was appointed Bishop Brennan’s Master of Ceremonies. Photo courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn

“It is a great honor and a humbling privilege to serve Bishop Brennan and work closely by his side,” he said. “As master of ceremonies, I will assist with preparing and coordinating liturgies, especially those with the bishop, to ensure they are celebrated with reverence and in keeping with the Church’s tradition. While I feel some sadness stepping away from parish ministry as pastor — particularly during this important time at St. Anselm’s — I am committed to supporting a smooth transition and have full confidence in the future leadership.

“I’m deeply grateful to the parishioners and students for their support, and I look forward to this new role as a way to serve the Church, help renew the liturgical life of our Diocese, and grow in faith and service under Bishop Brennan’s guidance,” he said.

Hwan was ordained in 2017 and has been active in the Korean Apostolate youth ministry. He will also serve in parish ministry.

