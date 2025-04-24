Xaverian makes it two over Fontbonne

After beating Fontbonne for the season opener, the Xaverian Clippers hosted the Bonnies at Shore Road. The Bonnies started their top pitcher Rebecca DiLeo, who had seven strikeouts along with four consecutive punch-outs over the first and second innings. Xaverian countered with pitcher Riley Thomson, who recorded four strikeouts.

From the very first inning, the Xaverian bats were on fire as Sienna Bocchino (3-for-4 with two singles, a double and three runs) started the scoring. Madison Pender followed Bocchino and was 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored. Sophia Cropper batted third and was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. With early production from Xaverian’s top of the order, the Clippers took a quick 6-0 lead by the second inning.

Kate Kmiotek was congratulated at home plate by her Fontbonne teammates after her first home run of the season.

In the third, the Bonnies scratched out their first three runs to cut the Clippers’ lead to 6-3. Looking to narrow Xaverian’s 8-3 sixth-inning 8-3 lead, Kate Kmiotek (2-for-4) led off and unleashed a towering drive to left field against a strong wind for a her first home run of the season to hopefully start off a comeback attempt. Sam Spyliopulos (3-for-4) followed with a single and eventually scored on a sacrifice bunt by Kylie Mendez to cut the Clippers’ lead to 8-5.

By the seventh inning, Thomson shut down the Bonnies from any further scoring, backed by a solid Xaverian defense. Offensively, strong hitting by Bocchino (three runs) and Pender (three runs) would account for six of Xaverian’s 10 runs scored for the final 10-5 win.