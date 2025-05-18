18-Year-Old Shot, Killed on Surf Avenue

A man was shot and killed near his home on Coney Island on April 27.

At 4:45 p.m., cops found Javon Johnnie, 18, on the ground on Surf Avenue and West 36th Street with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital — Brooklyn where he died.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to the Daily News, Johnnie was carrying a gun when he was shot and was a high-ranking member of a local gang.

The outlet added that his killer was wearing all black, including a puffer jacket. Police recovered a single 9 mm shell casing.