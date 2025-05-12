67-year-old woman shoved to ground on 86th Street

A woman, 67, was attacked by a male on 86th Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues April 15.

Cops said at 3:50 p.m., the suspect approached the woman, who was outside the Banana Republic Factory Store, pushed her to the ground and fled on foot west on 86th Street.

The victim wasn’t hospitalized but did injure her back and buttocks.

Surveillance image of the suspect. Photo courtesy of NYPD

The suspect is described as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage coat, black pants, and black and white slippers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.