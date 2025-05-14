Another rally held at United Senior Center of Sunset Park as rent hike threatens closure

Two months after a rally was held on the potential closure of the United Senior Center of Sunset Park at 475 53rd St. due to rising rents, another one was held as the deadline for a deal looms closer.

Rain forced the May 9 rally to be held indoors and included regulars from the center, pols, and community leaders to plead for a solution to keep the center open as its lease expires in June.

According to elected officials, the landlord Amy Grabino requested a rent increase of 70 percent ($86,800) for the first three years of a 10-year lease term, another 7.6 percent ($16,800) increase for the three years after and another rent increase of 8.4 percent ($18,200) for the last four years. The total increase equals over 86 percent and $121,800.

NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams speaks about the importance of keeping the center open.

Photos by Gerardo Romo / NYC Council

Members of the United Senior Center of Sunset Park gather for the rally and participate in various activities.

The NYC Department of the Aging provides the center’s main source of funding and offered an increase of up to five percent; however, the landlord rejected the proposal, officials said.

“For over five decades, the United Senior Center has served as a special place where seniors of different backgrounds gather for meals, activities, programs, and support,” said NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who was at the rally. “Our older adults rely on this precious space to stay connected, healthy, and active, and we must protect it from being displaced.”

The center has been open for 51 years and provides meals, recreation, fitness, cultural activities, and transportation to seniors.

“United Senior Center of Sunset Park is incredibly crucial to our community—and has been for multiple generations,” Councilmember Alexa Avilés said. “Displacing them would be a tragic loss for Sunset Park families who rely on their services for the health and wellness of their loved ones. Anyone can take a look around today and see that this is not just an older adult center, it’s the heart of our neighborhood—a true public resource.”

Avilés represents the 38th District, which covers Red Hook and parts of Park Slope, Sunset Park, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, and Bath Beach.

“Throughout these many decades, generations have come for comfort, socialization and a sense of belonging,” President and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Randy Peers said. “Simply put, we cannot allow this institution to close, and we implore the landlord to come to a reasonable compromise that will preserve the center for generations to come.”

NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, councilmembers Alexa Avilés and Justin Brannan at the rally.

Members of the United Senior Center of Sunset Park gather for the rally and participate in various activities.

“United Senior Center of Sunset Park is a community institution,” said Community Board 7 Chair Julio Peña III. “The landlord’s unwillingness to compromise on finding an equitable solution will have lasting repercussions in a community already facing alarming rates of displacement to its residents, and now, to nonprofit organizations providing vital services.”

“All we’re asking for is good-faith negotiations to ensure Sunset Park seniors can stay in the community they helped build,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “This is about respect and dignity. Places like the USC aren’t just crucial for older adults; they make our whole community stronger, healthier and more stable. We’re asking this landlord to do the right thing and support our seniors instead of displacing them.”

Grabino has yet to respond to the press regarding the situation.

The building’s landlord told News 12 Brooklyn in February that the current rent is way below market value, and that the increase that has been offered is still less than what most tenants in the area pay. However, the landlord is willing to make a compromise since they want the center to remain.